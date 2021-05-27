90s return today, but a cool down arrives Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out near 70 degrees this morning, slightly warmer than yesterday morning.
Roads will be fine weather-wise for our morning commute, just grab your sunglasses before heading out! Temperatures will quickly warm to the lower 80s by the midmorning with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 9:24AM I -1.4′ 3:46PM I 8.3′ 9:58PM
Despite high pressure dominating the southeast, an isolated shower or two will be possible along the sea breeze this afternoon into the evening. Don’t count on rain but consider yourself lucky if you get it! Coverage will be less than ten percent.
Friday will be very similar to today, starting off with a mild morning hot afternoon and a very low rain chance.
Slightly cooler air moves approaches with a cold front on Saturday. Highs will still be above average (87 degrees) in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. The cold front will likely move in late Saturday into Sunday. This front will also bring in a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. This is not a widespread rain chance at all, but it is the best chance for rain we have seen in over a week.
Cooler air moves in behind the front with morning lows back in the mid 60s Sunday and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Seasonable weather with slight rain chances extend into this coming work week.
Tropical Update:
All is quiet across the Atlantic basin. There are not any specific areas of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but there is a wave moving off the west coast of Africa that won’t develop into anything. During this quiet time, make sure your hurricane plan is up to date. Hurricane season officially begins next Tuesday, June first.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.