Savannah city council give update on new comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is meeting right now to discuss the city’s comprehensive plan and get several project updates.
The Metropolitan Planning Commission and the city are working on a Comprehensive Plan for Chatham County and the City of Savannah.
They’re calling it Plan 2040.
This plan is to put a vision forward and establish goals for zoning, policies and funding for the next 20 years.
The MPC says other cities and counties throughout the state have done this and they’ve been in the community getting feedback on quality of life, economic development and more.
They say that plan needs to go to the state by October 31.
Tonight, council did give a few updates on the Savannah Arena construction as well.
The north, south and east walls of the arena are in, now crews can begin installing electrical lines, plumbing and sheetrock.
