SCCPSS parents react to returning to school in the fall possibly without face masks

They said this in a statement, “At this point, no specific mask directives have been decided upon for the 2021-22 SY. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools plan to be open in the fall 5-days a week in person under an operational format that is as close to pre-COVID conditions as health and safety conditions will allow. As we approach the start of school in August all families will be notified of our operational conditions. We are monitoring and will follow state and CDC guidance and will make decisions that align with our commitment to the safety, health, and wellness of all staff.”