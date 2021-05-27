SCCPSS parents react to returning to school in the fall possibly without face masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he thinks the time for mandates is over.
That’s why he plans to sign an executive order that would restrict public schools from requiring masks.
This announcement has gotten mixed reviews some praising the decision while others are worried about what it means for our youngest students.
WTOC reached out to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System about what this means for them.
They say they have not changed their COVID-19 protocols at this time and when their embrace summer learning program kicks off next week, masks will be required, but as for the fall that decision has not been made yet.
They said this in a statement, “At this point, no specific mask directives have been decided upon for the 2021-22 SY. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools plan to be open in the fall 5-days a week in person under an operational format that is as close to pre-COVID conditions as health and safety conditions will allow. As we approach the start of school in August all families will be notified of our operational conditions. We are monitoring and will follow state and CDC guidance and will make decisions that align with our commitment to the safety, health, and wellness of all staff.”
Masking has always been a hot topic, but now the conversation has shifted from public spaces to schools. For some families doing away with the mandate is refreshing news.
“I think it’s a great decision. I mean this really to give the power of choice back to the parents. We’re getting to chose what we want,” said SCCPSS parent Miki Miller.
For others they are listening closely to the conversation throughout the state.
“We’re just kind of watching and waiting at this point and no matter what the decision is as far as masks my child will be wearing a mask at school,” said SCCPSS parent Lauren Larrimore.
Michael Johnson is a member of the Savannah Chatham School Board. He says the district will return to 5-days in person this fall and this is something they will look at.
“We are in progress of getting back to normal and no matter how we look at it not everyone is going to be happy,” said Michael Johnson, SCCPSS Board Member, District 7.
While vaccinations are underway for those 12 and up anyone younger isn’t eligible and that’s what has some parents concerned.
“While the transmission may be low and the complications may be low it’s not zero,” said Larrimore.
Lauren is immunocompromised and feels this decision is coming too soon for young children.
“It just kind of feels like we’re throwing them to the wolves,” said Larrimore.
Meanwhile, Miki says vaccinations shouldn’t be the only factor.
“I have a real issue with constantly talking about you know the COVID shot, the COVID shot, the COVID shot, but not talking about those who already had COVID and having natural immunity which my son falls into that category,” said Miller.
She feels her now first grader will benefit without a mask in class.
“This is a huge win for him with speech therapy he really needs to be able to see people’s mouths move, the way they form those sounds and be able to mimic that,” said Miller.
While there are a range of opinions, Michael Johnson says he wants parents to get to choose for themselves.
“I’ve never been a person of a one size fits all kind of curriculum whether it’s masks or any sort of mandates. We need to be able to leave that up to the individuals. Let them be able to make the decision by themselves,” said Johnson.
As this school year ends, it’s clear schools have a lot to consider before students return this fall.
