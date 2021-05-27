28th annual McAuley Award winner announced Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System announced the winner of their 28th annual McAuley Award on Thursday.
The health system says that Linda Youth has earned a reputation for kindness and tireless problem solving throughout her 10 year career.
The McAuley Award is given to a St. Josephs/Candler employee every year who they think best exemplifies the mission and values of the health system.
Youth joined the health system as a volunteer with the Mercy Volunteer Corps. She says she’s honored and grateful to her colleagues.
“You don’t get this honor on your own. Nobody does. You get it because your coworkers have supported you the whole time you’ve been there. So, this isn’t just an honor for me, it’s an honor for all those I’ve worked with,” Youth said.
Along with the award, Youth is getting a $3,000 honorarium, and a parking spot of her choice for the next year.
