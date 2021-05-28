Chatham Co. Commission receives update on mega-site purchase

“It’s one of the best properties in the south you are going to find and it drains naturally the speed to market on, it is incredible, and you know this is for a large scale manufacturer. The first question we got when this was announced, ‘Oh, here we go more warehouses, more distribution.’ I said nope that’s not going to happen here at all. And I think this area, this region has done a great job in what we call product development. We’ve added a lot of new properties,” Tollison said.