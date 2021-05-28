Chatham Co. Commission receives update on mega-site purchase

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It is being called a major boost to economic development in the state of Georgia and a model of collaboration. The Bryan County Mega-Site purchase has been authorized by the Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and local leaders are eager to get started.
Chatham County Commissioners got a closer look Friday at the state’s largest mega-site purchase in history.
“This is a big, big deal, nothing like it in the Southeast especially with the close proximity to the Georgia Ports Authority. The workforce that we have here, I know that’s a big question right now, everybody is talking about it, but we’ve got the numbers and we know that we can compete especially with a regional project of significance like this,” SEDA Executive Director Trip Tollison said.
The mega-site is 2,283 acres adjacent to I-16 and less than 30 miles from the Port of Savannah. The site is ideal according to leaders not only because of its size, but access to rail, and how quick it can be developed. The deal is possible because of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority (JDA) comprised of Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham counties. They have been working on this for six years.
“It’s one of the best properties in the south you are going to find and it drains naturally the speed to market on, it is incredible, and you know this is for a large scale manufacturer. The first question we got when this was announced, ‘Oh, here we go more warehouses, more distribution.’ I said nope that’s not going to happen here at all. And I think this area, this region has done a great job in what we call product development. We’ve added a lot of new properties,” Tollison said.
Commissioners made note they want to be sure traffic and infrastructure are considered along with this mega-site. But they also wanted to know when Chatham County could see a return on their investment.
Leaders say the trickledown effect will be evident from the jobs created, but as far as property taxes Bryan County will pay back the others once a user is identified which could take years to identify.
“A lot of folks look for instant, but this doesn’t work instantly, but we will see the fruit of our labor,” Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said.
Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to tour the site this coming Friday alongside county and Joint Deveolpment Authority Leaders.
