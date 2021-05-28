Coastal Empire expects near maximum capacity this holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tens-of-thousands of visitors are expected to be in Savannah this Memorial Day weekend.
Downtown Savannah and out on Tybee Island there will be lots of visitors coming to enjoy the most “normal” 3-day weekend since before the pandemic.
Visit Savannah says numbers have improved quite a bit since last year on Memorial Weekend but they are still about 20 percent down from the numbers they had in 2019.
Both the city of Savannah and Tybee Island businesses will benefit equally from the first big 3-day weekend with relaxed rules and vaccinated travelers.
“We expect to see a really nice mix of business coming in from around the state of Georgia and the surrounding states. But with all the new air service that we have we are also expecting to see a large percentage of those travelers flying in,” said Jeff Hewitt the senior vice president at Visit Savannah.
The Tourism Leadership Council says occupancy at hotels is expected to be 99 percent Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Monday does drop but they still expect around 63 percent for the night.
Each night, they expect more than 30,000 people to stay overnight in the coastal empire. That number does not include any of the daytrippers that will also likely be coming for a getaway.
Health professionals say no matter what your plans are, just make sure you use common sense.
Local health leaders say it is fine to go out to the beach, see your family and have fun but don’t let down our guard when travelling. Regardless of if you are vaccinated or not, you should wear a mask when you can’t socially distance yourself and make sure to wash your hands well and often.
“Always keep in mind our community, if you are gathering with folks that you don’t know their vaccine status, it also probably means you don’t know if they have underlying health conditions that would put them at risk for a bad outcome from covid-19,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker from Memorial Hospital. “So if you care about your community and you care about those people you are gathering with, practice those safe practices of masking when you can’t socially distance and use really effective hand hygiene.”
Remember the latest guidance from the CDC recommends that you do not need a mask only if you are fully vaccinated, which means 2 weeks after your second shot of Pfizer and Moderna or the one dose of Johnson and Johnson.
The city of Savannah is the only place that still requires masks, that mandate is in effect through Monday.
