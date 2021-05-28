Golf tournament benefits the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A round of golf for a good cause.
More than 100 golfers took to the greens Friday at the Savannah County Club for a tournament that benefits the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah.
The executive director says some of the golfers that played were Boys and Girls Club kids.
He says the funds collected today will go towards their programs--including some happening in the summer.
“We put this together a couple months ago and you never know what’s going to happen. But we had some great supporters coming out great sponsors and presenting sponsor this year first time ever. And the players just kept signing up. So, we are absolutely thrilled,” Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Vincent Delmonte.
Delmonte says the turnout was doubled the amount they saw when they first started a few years ago. He says this is one of their bigger events of the year.
