Gov. Kemp signs executive order trying to limit schools from requiring face coverings

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Friday that addressed remaining COVID-19 guidelines in long-term care facilities, schools, and local governments.
Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot use renewed public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear face coverings while on campus, but it does not say if schools are completely banned from making mask rules. WTOC reached out to the governor’s office for more clarification but have not hear back yet.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System previously announced their intention to start the next school year with a mask requirement in place. WTOC asked if this new order affects their plans and received the following response:
“Administration is still reviewing the executive order and remains fully committed to making decisions that are based on existing health conditions and that will ensure the safety of all staff and students.”
This order also eliminates remaining rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations.
“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Governor Kemp said in a prepared statement. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”'
This executive order is effective May 31 through June 15. You can read the full executive order below:
