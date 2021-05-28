Large crowds expected on Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanks in-part to the good weather, we’re expecting thousands of people are already flooding-into the Hostess City.
Law enforcement agencies are preparing for that influx.
This is the first major holiday weekend since the CDC relaxed restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.
WTOC spoke to Savannah and Chatham County police departments, and both say they’re focused on making sure people enjoy the weekend, but in a safe way.
“We are here in Savannah for our honeymoon,” said Drake and Natalie Moudy who are visiting from Arkansas.
“Great spot for young people, for sure,” said Ryan Jorgensen who is visiting from Atlanta.
The Hostess City is expected to attract thousands this Memorial Day Weekend.
And however people choose to spend it, just know Savannah police will be out and about too.
“Walking patrols to mounted patrols to extra officers on the beat, including DUI enforcement,” said Capt. Clarence Few with Savannah Police Department.
Captain Clarence Few says during past Memorial Day weekends, officers have had to respond to several DUI-related calls.
“Not only does that endanger themselves but it endangers the community as a whole.”
He asks that, if you plan to drink, make smart decisions.
“Have a good time while you’re here but don’t engage in reckless activities.”
While some may spend the weekend in downtown, others have different plans.
“After we have dinner at Sorry Charlie’s, we’re going to go to Tybee Beach,” said the Moudys.
Chatham County Police Department will have extra officers on the east side going into Tybee, monitoring traffic around Highway 80.
The chief is asking drivers to help prevent any type of congestion by driving safely and slowly.
“Making sure that they’re not following too closely just in case someone stops quickly that they’re not rear-ending them. Because to get cars off the road on Tybee, so traffic can flow, can be very difficult. We’re trying to avoid that as much as possible,” said Chief Jeff Hadley with Chatham County Police.
Chatham County, Tybee Island, and Savannah law enforcement agencies will all be in contact with one another this weekend, ready to provide assistance if needed.
Savannah’s COVID Resource Teams will be patrolling the downtown area handing out masks and information about Savannah’s mask mandate, which expires Monday unless extended.
