Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Saturday: The cold front will approach from the west early producing a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cities well west of I-95 will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and rain chances mid-morning to noon. Mostly sunny and rain free for Savannah and Low Country and our beaches until the afternoon. Where the sea breeze and front collide, could produce some gusty winds and potentially the heaviest of rain and that thunderstorm. This is not a severe weather event, but “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.” Highs should reach 90° despite clouds.