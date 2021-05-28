Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our dry and hot streak continues. We’ve all reached the low 90s and we’ve got “feels like” temperatures in the middle 90s in Beaufort, Tybee, and St. Simons. There’s a slightest chance of some evening showers in our far western cities like Reidsville, but otherwise a dry and warm rest of the day. It’ll be 84° at 8:25pm sunset.
Saturday: The cold front will approach from the west early producing a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cities well west of I-95 will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and rain chances mid-morning to noon. Mostly sunny and rain free for Savannah and Low Country and our beaches until the afternoon. Where the sea breeze and front collide, could produce some gusty winds and potentially the heaviest of rain and that thunderstorm. This is not a severe weather event, but “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.” Highs should reach 90° despite clouds.
Sunday: Cooler and dry high pressure moves in and our highs should drop slightly below normal in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and a low end (10%) rain chance.
Memorial Day: Wake up temperatures in the low 60s with a light northeast breeze will feel nice. It should be pleasant for any outdoor ceremonies honoring the fallen. Afternoon highs will reach low to middle 80s.
Tuesday through the end of the week, temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 80s and our rain chances may peak middle of the week with some afternoon rain storms.
MARINE: Saturday: SW winds 10-15 kt gusts to 20kt...seas 3-4 ft, chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday: NW winds 10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon...seas 2-3 ft. Monday: NE winds 10-15 kt...seas 2-3 ft.
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men {and women} have died to win them.”- Franklin D. Roosevelt
Stay Safe!
JErtle
