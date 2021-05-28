Memorial Health sharing water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s something that is so easy it’s often overlooked.
Putting on a life jacket can seem like a small task, but it does save lives and could prevent you from serious injury.
With high temperatures and a holiday weekend several say they are going to head towards the water, but hospital leaders want you to do it safely.
“A lot of people can be really confident in their own swimming abilities. Life jackets are really helpful when your swimming abilities may not be a factor for example like I said before we do have strong water currents, but also we do see boating accidents,” said Samuel Wilson, Program Coordinator for Safe Kids Savannah at the Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
Whether you’re hitting a pool, or the beach officials want you to have a life jacket handy because they save lives. One of the biggest concerns is boating. They say not only should you not drink alcohol while boating, but you need to wear a properly fitted life jacket that’s Coast Guard approved.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2019 recreation boating statistics, 79 percent of all fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of these, 86 percent were not wearing a life jacket. Memorial Health officials say it’s an important reminder as they see local incidents increase.
“During our summer months it tends to pick up with boating accidents we do see a lot of children, but really adults. Our adults tend to be brave and they don’t wear life jackets as much as our children do. So when we have capsizing accidents the adults they will go overboard and we don’t have time to grab these life jackets,” said Emily Burnside, Injury Prevention Coordinator of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Memorial Health.
Officials say it’s also important you make sure the life jacket you are using is approved for specific activities because one size does not fit all.
Chatham County Police Department says every year they do see injuries and rescues happen because of boating accidents.
Their marine patrol will be out on the water to ensure a safe holiday weekend.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.