National Tennis Month: Hilton Head Island’s rich tennis history

“Evonne Goolagong whose an Australian pro back in the day, she actually built the Ship Yard racquet club, and then Stan Smith, who is still on Hilton Head today is very much involved with the Sea Pines Resort tennis, and he actually runs a junior academy there as well,” said John Kerr, the longtime Director of Tennis and Pickleball Operations at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort. “The island over the years, we have hosted numerous regional tennis tournaments, local, state tennis tournaments, and as far as I know, we still hold the record for the largest state tournament with over three-thousand people in it that came to Hilton Head.”