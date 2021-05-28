Official celebration of opening of new Ag Center in Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Baxley celebrated Friday a new place for youngsters to compete and learn about agriculture.
They gathered to officially dedicate the new county Ag Center. It includes 43,000 square feet that can be used for gatherings like this but also be used for livestock shows.
It includes animal staging areas out back.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp helped in the dedication. He says after a year of quarantines and protocols, it is good to see responsible gatherings.
“You’re seeing in at Braves games with 117,000 fans over the weekend. You are seeing a lot of people at events like this in Baxley and Southeast Georgia. People are ready to get out. It is time, and people know what to do. It’s exciting for sure,” Gov. Kemp said.
Appling County funded the $2.3 million cost with local option sales tax funds.
The building also houses the county’s 4H and extension programs.
