Parking hard to find on Hilton Head due to holiday weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Busy crowds on Hilton Head for Memorial Day means there are a lot of cars on a very small island.
Popular tourist spots on Hilton Head, like shelter Cove and Coligny Beach, have been slammed all week. Often times parking lots are completely full for beach parking. But the town of Hilton Head wants visitors to remember there are other options.
The town of Hilton Head has a free shuttle that runs between popular beach spots as parking lots and stops at multiple beach access points. The town recommends if you are trying to go to Coligny Beach and parking is already full more options are open at the USCB Hilton Head campus parking lot.
From there you can hop on the free shuttle or palmetto breeze trolley. They say they are offering the service because they know how difficult it is to find parking on a nice beach day. Tourists from Boston we spoke to say parking options have been a nice change.
“Parking is free which is nice because at home everything cost money and it’s a little bit more difficult so this has been nice,” said visitor Elena Trunfio.
Other tourists say if you want to avoid the crowd try to get to the beach as early as possible.
“It’s kind of like normal, you just have to be here early if you don’t like too much of a crowd but it’s not too terrible where are you feel uncomfortable,” said visitor Tenley.
The shuttle is up and running now and will be running every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday through Labor Day.
