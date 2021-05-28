Pooler Police, businesses prepared for holiday weekend rush

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day Weekend is one that many people and businesses have had circled on their calendars.
“They’ve been seeing people getting out and shopping a little more lately, but they expect this weekend to be a huge push to launch the season of the summer,” said Conni Reynolds, with the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Similar to Savannah, Reynolds says Pooler hotels are at 99 percent capacity for the holiday weekend and businesses are benefiting from the boom.
“Tanger Outlets has seen more shoppers than they did in 2019, in the current weeks,” said Reynolds.
As businesses prepare for the busy weekend so too does local law enforcement.
“Our shifts are full staff. Our traffic unit will be working all weekend,” said Pooler Police Traffic Division Sgt. James Self.
If you plan on hitting the road this weekend expect to see the Pooler Police Department in full force.
“We do up our presence, both speed and DUI’s are a major factor. A lot of people are going to be out,” said Sgt. Self.
And don’t expect to get off with a warning, “it’s zero tolerance in Pooler for DUIs, speeding, any other traffic violations.”
It may seem harsh, but they believe that ticket, or at least the threat of it, may save lives.
“Last year during Memorial Day, even though it was COVID hit, there was 15 fatalities in Georgia. We want to make that number zero this year,” said Sgt. Self.
Another traffic reminder for Pooler this weekend. Saturday, they’re hosting the Pooler Run for Heroes.
This will impact traffic on and around South Rogers St from 6 a.m. to roughly 11 a.m. They say if possible try and avoid driving through the area at that time.
