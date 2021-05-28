Savannah city leaders making sure everyone remains COVID safe while enjoying Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first major holiday since the CDC relaxed a lot of restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated. So there are a lot of people enjoying downtown Savannah.
From Johnson Square to Forsyth and everywhere in between, Savannah is busy. Making sure that people are still being COVID cautious, the City’s COVID Resource Teams will be patrolling the downtown area handing out masks and information about Savannah’s mask mandate, which expires Monday unless extended, and information about safe practices.
“It is about making sure the community enjoys coming back out, enjoys each other and especially this Memorial Day weekend. But you know don’t forget, that this is still a real thing all over the world, and we want to make sure that Savannah continues to have the right numbers,” said Susan Broker, Savannah Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism.
Savannah will have two of their COVID resource teams out and about this weekend for the holiday crowd.
Many visiting downtown took a minute to say what Memorial Day means to them.
“I think it’s very important that we set time to respect and honor the efforts, because we would not be a USA without their services and acts,” said Jairus Bonner.
“Memorial Day means, to me, a time to remember those who have given their lives and their families who have given time and in many instances absence in order to protect our country and other countries,” said Charlotte Landon.
