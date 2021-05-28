SCAD holds in-person graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah College of Art and Design is hosting both in-person and virtual graduations this year.
Acclaimed writer, actor, director and producer Dan Levy is delivering the commencement address.
WTOC spoke with graduate Kayla Murphy, who says she learned a lesson unique to this year and it goes a little deeper than just what she was able to learn in a classroom.
“I mostly learned just a lot of empathy to be honest. Even though I might not get sick, I’m young, but still that doesn’t mean someone else can’t get sick, and I kind of carry that over to everything else that I make too and be like just because I haven’t personally experienced it, doesn’t mean I can’t have empathy for the other person,” said Murphy.
The celebrations will continue Saturday, with two more ceremonies - one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
