SCPS senior makes Georgia Southern’s All-Girl cheer squad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another Savannah Christian Raider has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Mallory Robinett left her high school graduation and went straight to Statesboro to try out for the Georgia Southern all-girl cheerleading squad on Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday she found out she made the team, and Thursday she put pen to paper in front of classmates and family to make it official.
Robinett was a three-sport athlete for the Raiders, also competing in track and field and playing basketball, but said her heart was in cheering, and she was thrilled to make the team. More than 90 athletes tried out and around 45 made the cut.
“I think that’s just always been my dream. My mom and dad were cheerleaders at UGA and they always talked about how much fun it was, and just the whole cheerleading role in general. I love cheering at football games, and just the whole competition experience, so it was like the all-around sport that I could kind of do,” Robinett said. “I’m super excited. I’m excited to see how the season goes, and hopefully I can get a ring next year too.”
The Eagles All-Girl team captured their 5th National Championship last month, the 7th in program history.
