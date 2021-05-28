Shore Beach Services giving beach safety tips for the summer

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Shore Beach Services on Hilton Head Island say they have already seen a massively busy early spring season and as they fill up their staff they encourage people to use the resources lifeguards have to offer but still take precautions.
Shore Beach Services has lifeguards posted every few hundred feet in the busiest areas along the beach. But that means one person could be watching hundreds of people, so, Shore Beach Services is asking everyone to make sure they’re being extra careful.
Their main message, if you choose to swim in the water do so in front of a lifeguard. Parents should still keep an eye on their children while swimming, especially if they are doing water activities like boogie boarding or surfing.
Before you hit the beach you should have a conversation with your family on what to do if someone gets separated. Large crowds means it’s easy to lose your tent or umbrella in a sea of similar groups.
“Even if you are near a lifeguard, don’t let your kids swim unsupervised. But also something that’s more common with kids but happens with adults to, if you get lost just tell a lifeguard right away we can all talk to each other on the radio and call it out and get you back real quick,” said Mike Wagner with Shore Beach Services.
Shore Beach Services also asks that everyone pays attention to the signs and signals lifeguards have posted.
WTOC spoke to people in the tourism industry who say they are expecting 100,000 guests to be on the island over the next week, which means if you are on the beach making sure you are keeping track of your group is imperative.
