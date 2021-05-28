Slight cool down arrives this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out near 70 degrees this morning under mostly clear skies.
We’ll quickly warm to the lower 80s already by the midmorning with afternoon highs once again in the low to mid 90s. Beaches top out in the mid to upper 80s. Don’t forget your sunscreen, the UV index is high! This evening will be warm but comfortable with temperatures in the 80s at sunset and 70s for the rest of the evening.
Friday Tybee Tides: -1.0′ 4:35AM I 6.9′ 10:18AM I -0.5′ 4:38PM
Our Memorial Day weekend isn’t going to be too bad weather-wise!
Slightly cooler air moves approaches with a cold front on Saturday. Highs will still be above average, (87 degrees) near 90 degrees Saturday afternoon. The cold front will move in late Saturday into Sunday. This front will also bring in a chance for isolated showers on Saturday. This is not a widespread rain chance at all, but it is the best chance for rain we have seen in over a week.
Cooler air moves in behind the front with morning lows back in the low to mid 60s Sunday morning and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Highs top out in the mid 80s for Memorial Day with just a slight chance for a shower or two. Seasonable weather with slight rain chances extending into this coming work week.
Tropical Update:
All is quiet across the Atlantic basin. There are not any specific areas of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but there is a wave moving off the west coast of Africa that won’t develop into anything. During this quiet time, make sure your hurricane plan is up to date. Hurricane season officially begins next Tuesday, June first.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.