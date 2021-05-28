Volunteers clean Tybee beaches ahead of busy weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers were out on Tybee Island early Friday morning doing a beach cleanup ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.
They say they have a few things they want people to keep in mind as they enjoy the beach and the nice weather.
People are expected to flood the beach this weekend and with that often comes a lot of litter left behind. Those who spend hours cleaning the beach every week say the only thing you should be leaving, are your footprints.
“The volumes of litter that the volunteers are picking up week after week just seems to be increasing,” Clean Beach volunteer Tim Arnold said.
With the busy Memorial Day weekend ahead, Arnold says people need to be responsible of what they bring to the beach.
“It’s windy at the beach, so anything you bring that’s lightweight paper, snack bags, wrappers, straw wrappers that stuff blows away. Once it blows away it just keeps blowing and it gets difficult to retrieve it,” he said.
Group cleanups, like this one, are being done regularly again since the pandemic. Last weekend, Arnold said they gathered this enormous amount of litter.
“You see something, pick it up. It really helps keep the beach in better shape,” Arnold said.
Arnold says he encourages people to minimize what they bring to the beach, if possible, and to use reusable items. He reminds people to be mindful of the wildlife as turtle nests are beginning to pop up.
“Anything that gets in their way could be problematic or even fatal. Whether that’s trash or deep holes that are dug and not filled back in or tents and equipment. It’s really important that that beach stays just as flat and as clean as possible.”
Arnold says the volunteers will be back out on Tuesday to clean up after the holiday weekend. The city also says they will be cracking down on littering and people caught will be cited.
