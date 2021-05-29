Congaree Foundation teams up with The First Tee ahead of Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Ahead of the Palmetto Championship, the Congaree Foundation hosted the First Tee of The Lowcountry at the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club, which they’re working to revamp, to let the young golfers practice and learn from Congaree professionals.
First-grader Georgie Bateman was asked her favorite part about the day. Her answer was simple.
“I get to golf!”
Around 30 kids from the First Tee of the Lowcountry teed off Saturday at the “The Sarge” as it’s affectionately known.
“It’s got a lot of history with Lowcountry golf when it was a country club. Now that we own it, we’re strictly golf, and it’s a fun little nine-hole course, just to try to keep it open, keep it down here, we’re really trying to make sure that the game of golf and all the opportunities that golf can give to these students stays in an area like Jasper County, Hampton County,” explained Mary Carolyn Moore, the Program Coordinator for the Congaree Foundation.
Their day started at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School with some instruction, then they hit the course, with more teaching put into action.
Students each said they learned something different.
“I really like driving the ball,” said Sophie Moe, a fifth grader.
Jillian Greico, another fifth grader said she picked up some new skills.
“I learned to check my stance while I’m about to hit the ball, and to take a practice swing.”
Liam Wright, a second-grader who shot par for the portion he played, said he worked on his wedge game.
Since taking over the course, the Congaree Foundation allows the First Tee chapter and local high school students to play for free.
Previously Congaree Golf Club has been private; a well-kept secret in the Lowcountry, but they hope that by hosting the Palmetto Championship it brings light to their causes to help more students.
“It’s going to give so much more life to what the foundation is trying to do, and just so many more people will know that we even exist, which I think all-in-all, that’s kind of the goal, isn’t it? Just the more people that know about us, the more we can make an impact,” Moore added.
Proceeds from the Palmetto Championship will benefit the Congaree Foundation.
The tournament will be played June 10-13.
