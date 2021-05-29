Congaree Foundation teams up with The First Tee ahead of Palmetto Championship

“It’s got a lot of history with Lowcountry golf when it was a country club. Now that we own it, we’re strictly golf, and it’s a fun little nine-hole course, just to try to keep it open, keep it down here, we’re really trying to make sure that the game of golf and all the opportunities that golf can give to these students stays in an area like Jasper County, Hampton County,” explained Mary Carolyn Moore, the Program Coordinator for the Congaree Foundation.