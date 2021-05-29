“Cooler” air filters in on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite partly cloudy skies we still made it into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
We saw a few isolated downpours late this afternoon, cooling off a few lucky communities! These showers are almost gone and will be offshore by sunset. Temperatures will also be in the 80s for the first half of the evening with 70s returning after sunset.
Sunday Tybee Tides: -0.5′ 6:19AM I 7.0′ 12:15PM I 0.5′ 6:24PM
Cooler air filters in overnight behind a weak cold front. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s inland and lower 60s closer to the coast at sunrise on Sunday. This cooler trend continues throughout out Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s at lunchtime under partly cloudy skies. We will remain mostly dry on Sunday with afternoon highs near average, in the mid 80s.
Our weather on Memorial Day is looking good for outdoor plans. We’ll see sunshine return with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. The beaches will probably be packed, so get there early and don’t forget your sunscreen!
Temperatures start to climb on Tuesday with highs returning into the mid to upper 80s. The pattern during the second half of the work week favors a wetter pattern, with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropical Update:
The Atlantic basin remains quiet as we approach the official start of hurricane season on Tuesday, June First.
