NASCAR to honor fallen Ellabell soldier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTOC) - Sunday NASCAR will race the 600 Miles of Remembrance during the Coca-Cola 600 for Memorial Day weekend, where they honor United States Military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
With the roar of the engines and a full-capacity crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the holiday weekend, there will also be a somber feeling of remembrance as NASCAR and the drivers honor military heroes.
Each car will feature the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield.
“They [the drivers] take it very seriously. I think they kind of know who they are representing and standing for when they get into that car, and obviously, the thousands of fans that are there in person, but the millions of fans that are there tuning in across the country,” said Peter Jung, Chief Marketing Officer for NASCAR.
Cup Series Driver Daniel Suarez, who drives the number 99 Camping World Chevrolet Camero, will be remembering Staff Sargent Joel Dameron.
Dameron is from Ellabell, Georgia, and a graduate of Bryan County High School. He was killed in Iraq on October 30, 2005 by an explosive device.
“It’s a fun and exciting event, but it’s also a lot of emotion,” Jung explained. “The point of this is remembering what Memorial Day stands for, and it’s really a powerful moment.”
The weekend will have numerous tributes to our service members, and they will be hosting Gold Star families.
“Charlotte Motor Speedway and their relationship with the Pentagon, and other military organizations- they have flyovers, you have current military service members there in person,” said Jung. “It is like the ultimate patriotic weekend.”
NASCAR works directly with Honor to Remember to connect teams with the families of fallen service members.
Green flag for the race is 6:00 P.M. eastern on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.