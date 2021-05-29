One dead after shooting in Estill

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - One woman is dead after a shooting at the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard North in Estill, according to a release from the Estill Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital but later died, according to the release.
The Estill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
