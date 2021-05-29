One dead after shooting in Estill

One dead after shooting in Estill
(Source: KLTV)
By WTOC Staff | May 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:09 PM

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - One woman is dead after a shooting at the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard North in Estill, according to a release from the Estill Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital but later died, according to the release.

The Estill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.