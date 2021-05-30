Conservation nonprofit purchases thousands of acres of land along Altamaha River

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The nonprofit group The Conversation Fund purchased more than 6,000 acres of land along the Altamaha River in Long County last week. The property was purchased from Rayonier Inc., a timberland real estate investment trust, according to a release from The Conservation Fund.
The nonprofit says the 6,154 acre-property is known as Beards Creek Forest and includes almost six miles of land along the Altamaha River. It is home to endangered species of mussels and fish, including the Atlantic sturgeon.
The Conservation Fund will be responsible for management of the land over the next few years. These responsibilities will include overseeing private leases for “sustainable forestry operations” and recreation, according to the release. The Fund will also maintain the local ecosystem which serves as a habitat for the gopher tortoise. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources intends to use the property to rehome orphaned gopher tortoises.
“DNR has so far determined that this important site has adequate gopher tortoise habitat to support a viable population, while currently having few tortoises,” said Jason Lee of the Wildlife Resources Division of Georgia DNR in a statement. “The property’s protection and management towards the longleaf wiregrass ecosystem, combined with augmenting the population with waif tortoises, would be beneficial for gopher tortoise conservation.”
Approximately half of Beards Creek Forest is wetlands which the nonprofit says provides a buffer against storm surges, flooding and erosion during severe weather.
“Protecting the integrity of forests that buffer the Altamaha River is an important and effective way to improve water quality and lessen the impacts of flooding after severe weather events because of the forests’ ability to absorb excess water,” said Andrew Schock, Georgia and Alabama State Director for The Conservation Fund in a statement.
The preservation of Beards Creek Forest will also benefit Fort Stewart Army Base by ensuring the base is not surrounded by development, according to the release.
