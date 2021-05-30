Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

In addition to the cashier's death, the suspected shooter and two other people were wounded...
Grocery store customer kills cashier over mask dispute in Ga.
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
People in our community in need of a warm meal and a place to rest have it.
Old Savannah City Mission reopens
William Zachery Harvey
Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina