Fatal shooting under investigation on St. Helena Island

BEAUFOUT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on St. Helena Island.
Police say deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Keystone Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found 30-year-old Anthony Rivers, Jr. with gunshot wounds outside a residence during a social gathering. Rivers, Jr. was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injures.
Officials say investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, but no subjects have been identified.
This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-341.
