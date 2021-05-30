Lowcountry nonprofit honors fallen veterans with American flag and bonfire for Memorial Day

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The nonprofit Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base has a new addition as of Saturday morning. A group of veterans and volunteers helped install a 60-foot-tall flagpole on the property in Ridgeland, S.C.
The new American flag will help welcome veterans to the 268-acre piece of land, built as a sanctuary for veterans to relax and heal. The flag will fly permanently over the land starting on Memorial Day.
OPFOB will also conclude its 22-day long “Light the Fire” event on Monday. The event allows military veterans to attend an on-going bonfire at the property every night for 22 days in honor of the average number of veterans who die by suicide each day.
