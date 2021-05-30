Statesboro man starts petition for better maintenance of cemetery serving city’s Black community

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The A.C. Dunlap Cemetery is a privately-owned cemetery that has served generations of African American families in Statesboro. But one man says its current condition does a disservice to the people buried there and their loved ones left behind.
In some spots of the cemetery, grass and weeds stand as tall as the headstones. Stoney Cone says landscaping on the property has gotten worse over the past several years. He says bigger problems are growing underneath the massive oak and pine trees that tower over the plots.
“The trees, the roots going to grow into the concrete and the vault, and it’s going to bust the vault and push it up out the ground,” said Cone.
Cone says he’s taken his concerns to City Hall to try to get them involved. He says the city could use the upkeep ordinances they already have on the books for neighborhoods and require better maintenance of the cemetery. He says its condition disrespects those resting here.
“They can’t do nothing here, them being kept up. It’s just bad for the city and bad for the graves,” Cone said.
He’s now gathered more than 100 signatures to a petition asking for something to be done.
