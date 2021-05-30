Sunny Memorial Day on tap!

Overnight, temperatures drop to the upper 50s inland and lower 60s closer to Savannah. It is hard to ask for a better forecast on Memorial Day. After a mild start for this time of the year, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. or those heading to the beach, you are in for a treat! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, similar to the water temperatures. The rip current risk is low with waves at about two feet. Make sure to wear sunscreen, the UV index is very high!