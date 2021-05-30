Sunny Memorial Day on tap!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s inland with temperatures in the upper 70s closer to the coast this afternoon.
It is already much cooler north of I-16, with many communities in the low to mid 70s. Despite the broken clouds moving overhead, we won’t see any rain this evening. Southern communities will dip into the 70s by sunset with a comfortable breeze from the northeast.
Monday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 7:13AM I 7.2′ 1:16PM I 1.1′ 7:21PM
Overnight, temperatures drop to the upper 50s inland and lower 60s closer to Savannah. It is hard to ask for a better forecast on Memorial Day. After a mild start for this time of the year, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. or those heading to the beach, you are in for a treat! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, similar to the water temperatures. The rip current risk is low with waves at about two feet. Make sure to wear sunscreen, the UV index is very high!
Tuesday will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, but just a slight chance of showers on Tuesday afternoon. A more unsettled pattern settles in for the second half of the work week. High pressure will FINALLY move east with lower pressure sliding our way. This will increase moisture and our chance for daily showers and thunderstorms. It is not a guarantee that you’ll see rain each day, but everyone has a fair shot each day!
Morning temperatures warm back to the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday with afternoon highs holding in the mid 80s away from the coast through the weekend.
Tropical Update:
The entire Atlantic basin remains calm, for now. Remember, hurricane season officially starts on Tuesday, June First. Make sure you have a hurricane plan in place and review it with your family!
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.