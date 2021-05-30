Visitors flock to Hilton Head Island for Memorial Day Weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Popular tourist spots on Hilton Head Island like Shelter Cove and Coligny Beach have been slammed this past week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. Sunday was no different. Visitors and businesses say after the past year, it’s a welcome sight.
Detric Prather and Devron Harper have been eager to step out the house. On Sunday the two stepped out on the warm sand of Coligny Beach, along with hundreds of other people.
“To see everybody out here on the beach having a good time, it’s showing us, we’re trying to get back to normal a little bit,” said Prather.
It’s a little taste of normalcy for some.
“It really is a blessing to be out here, to even just have everybody come together and enjoy themselves and everything going back to normal a little bit,” said Harper.
For businesses on Hilton Head Island, they say this past year has been far from normal.
“The owner here has three stores on the island, and we did shut down all three of them for a little while. Afterwards, because the sales were still low, we kind of kept open just a few stores,” said Cynthia Lanney, manager of Surfs Up.
Thankfully, Lanney says business is bouncing back.
“It is nice to see the life getting back out there and everyone’s exploring, not stuck inside or restricted on anything, so that is nice,” she said.
And if this Memorial Day Weekend is any indication of how the rest of the summer will be, it’s going to be a good one.
“The numbers are definitely there. The crowds are definitely there,” said Lanney. “This summer coming up is gonna be one of the best ones.”
