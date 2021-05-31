Community gathers to pay respect to those who served at Beaufort National Cemetery

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - As many spent Monday at a local Memorial Day event to honor and remember our military men and woman, others spent the day in a much quieter and intimate way.
The Beaufort National Cemetery is home to thousands of veterans and their loved ones. And this Memorial Day, people were able to come out and pay their respects to those who served our country. 22,000 graves dating back to the Civil War fan out across the Beaufort National Cemetery.
The cemetery is home to many notable burials From world war one, two, and the Vietnam conflict. Today, hundreds of people came through the cemetery to find the graves of loved ones or just to pay their respects to veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Special occasions, birthdays, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, just to honor him,” said visitor Lisa Foiles.
Lisa Foiles’ mother and father were both buried in the Beaufort National Cemetery. Her husband’s parents were buried in the National Cemetery in Columbia. They say having a place where people will be able to pay their respects for decades to come is vital
“All of these folks buried here gave the ultimate sacrifice to the country, it’s the least we can do to come back and honor them.”
They say it’s also a comfort to know their parents graves will be taken care of well into the future. For now they say they are grateful for all of the people who come out and show their respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice
“It’s a beautiful day in a beautiful place so, it’s really always a part of our Memorial Day.”
“The Beaufort National Cemetery is open 365 days a year which means if you weren’t able to come out Monday but you want to pay respects, you can do so any day.
