Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week. We’ll keep rain chances low Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warming temps. A coastal trough will help increase rain chances Wednesday. A cold front weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 56-68.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid top upper 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday wil be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: NE winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft.
