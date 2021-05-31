Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week. We’ll keep rain chances low Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warming temps. A coastal trough will help increase rain chances Wednesday. A cold front weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.