Families gather at J.F. Gregory Park to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day of remembrance for those who paid the ultimate price for us.
Richmond Hill’s J.F. Gregory Park was packed Monday morning as the community came together to show their gratitude.
“Not all did, not all will, but we remember those that did.”
“Memorial Day for me is the day that I set aside to remember all of the fallen comrades. The names that I know, the names that I don’t know, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines that came before me and paid the ultimate sacrifice. I was fortunate enough to come home whereas a lot of them were not,” said Steven Asplund, Junior Vice Commander for VFW Post 7331.
It’s a day of reverence.
“Please I ask you, let us remember.”
Families filled J.F. Gregory Park to pay tribute to the men and women who ensured our freedom. After canceling the event last year because of COVID, this year’s ceremony held new meaning.
“It was very special today we’ve had the best weather and the best crowd we’ve ever had and it kind of just encapsulated the whole, all of last year not being able to have it so it was an excellent day,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.
For many in Richmond Hill, it’s personal. They showed up not just for a ceremony, but to recognize each life lost.
“I’m just grateful my husband came home and I feel for those who are still apart, and I feel for those who have gone on before. I think that days like this are so important to pass on to the next generation,” said Laurel Adkins, Husband Served in the Army for 26 years.
That’s what Joshua Flowers was doing with his two boys: teaching them the significance of this solemn day.
“If we forget about it, history tends to repeat itself so just kind of pointing out the importance of it. You know without these men and women we wouldn’t be able to do this today, we wouldn’t be able to have the barbeques, we wouldn’t be able to have you know the safety that we enjoy now so it’s important that the little ones know and maybe they will grow up and do the same type thing for us,” said Colson, Joshua and Jackson Flowers.
While so many took time to pause and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, veterans ask us that we take time to continually remember their lives because freedom isn’t free.
