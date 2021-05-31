Hilton Head Island remembers fallen soldiers during Memorial Day ceremony at Shelter Cove park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A long-standing tradition of honoring our fallen heroes continued Monday morning on Hilton Head. Tourists and locals came together at Shelter Cove Veteran’s Memorial Park on the island.
The Hilton Head Island Military Veterans Coalition hosted the ceremony that welcomed speakers from Parris Island. The NJROTC from Hilton Head High School presented the colors and the mayor was there to lay a ceremonial wreath.
Monday morning’s ceremony welcomed guests of all ages to gather and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“I think it is important because it is easy to get lost in the grind of life and forget about the sacrifice that allows us to enjoy our freedoms so to recognize, remember and celebrate it I think that is important,” said Col. Ricardo T. Player of MCRD Parris Island.
“I had a grandfather in the military, my brother served in Afghanistan and Iraq, my dad served in Vietnam so it is big for me to remember all the men and women who didn’t come back,” said Brian Gleason, visiting from Fort Mill, S.C.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.