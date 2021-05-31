Lowcountry American Legions hold Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Several Lowcountry American legions joined together Monday in honor of those who have served our country, and they handed out these poppies and asked everyone to keep in mind soldiers that have fallen.
People gathered at the Veterans Memorial at Buckwalter Place to honor those who have served our country. “We all owe a debt to these great men and women. We owe it to them to lead a purposeful life.”
Speakers included Bluffton’s mayor, honorable veterans, and the commander for Bluffton’s American Legion. They all spoke on remembering and honoring the sacrifice veterans have made.
“Memorial Day is about taking the time out of our busy schedules to stop and pay our respects,” Legion Commander Post 205 David Robbins said.
The commander for the American Legion says it’s an opportunity for young people to learn about the sacrifices those before them have made.
“It brings to the next generation the great importance of carrying on the tradition that Memorial Day has,” Navy nurse Mary Hauser said.
Hauser was a Navy nurse after the Vietnam War. She says she spends her Memorial Day thinking back on the men she helped.
“I will never forget those men, as they came home and adjusted,” Hauser said.
She is one veteran of many that served and now spends Memorial Day thinking of those they knew whose lives were lost. The event gave out poppies as a symbol of those who have been lost and how they can still be remembered.
The group said it’s up to those who get to live freely to honor those who gave their life.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.