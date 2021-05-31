MEMORIAL DAY | Beautiful weather lingers!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Memorial Day begins with pleasantly cool temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. It’ll be a little milder, in the mid to upper 60s, along the islands. The morning is dry and mostly clear.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s in most areas by noon. A few communities may already be at 80°; mainly southwest of Savannah. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s in many areas by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains dry with an onshore wind.
The forecast is favorable for boat and beach plans. Temperatures cool back through the 70s. If you’re grilling with the family... the forecast looks wonderful with pleasant temperatures and low humidity.
Well wake up to temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s in many spots Tuesday morning. A spotty shower can’t totally be ruled out along our coastal counties. A very spotty chance of rain linger into the day, Tuesday, along the I-95 corridor.
Spotty rain is again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The chance of rain increases later in the work-week and into the weekend as high pressure loosens its grip on our area and moisture increases from the Atlantic. A daily chance of rain and seasonably warm, muggy weather dominate the forecast heading into the weekend.
Wishing your peace and good company on this Memorial Day,
Cutter
