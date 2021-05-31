Planning a day trip to Tybee Island? Here are a few suggestions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - You don’t need a long weekend to experience somewhere new. We’ve rounded up a list of suggestions for you on and around Tybee Island perfect for a day trip.
As you head out of Savannah on Highway 80 on the way to Tybee Island, you’ll pass the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. If you love animals, you might want to pay a visit to learn about the more than 40 species that call the island home.
If you’re a history buff, think about pulling off 80 again to stop at Fort Pulaski. The national monument played a crucial role in the Civil War and impacted military technology.
Once you’re on the island, you can explore more Coastal Empire history with a tour of the Tybee Island lighthouse. The light can be seen 20 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.
Before you set up your spot on the beach, you might want to think about finding out more about the creatures who call the coast home. The new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is a great place to do that.
If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat while you’re on the island, Jesse Blanco of “Eat It & Like It” suggests Gerald’s Pig & Shrimp or Sea Wolf Tybee.
