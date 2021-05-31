Pooler gym participates in the ‘Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition on Memorial Day for many CrossFit gyms around the country is the Murph Challenge, which is more than just a workout. It’s a tradition that dedicates a little bit of sweat and pain to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy and all of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Lt. Murphy was a Navy SEAL officer who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. Since then, people have been doing his workout in remembrance.
Inside the walls of Down Home CrossFit & Fitness Center on Monday morning were men and women paying tribute to Lt. Murphy. Owner and coach Jake Clough says this workout is the one Lt. Murphy did while in Afghanistan. It starts with a one mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one mile run. Nearly 100 participants joined in two sessions for the challenge. Clough says all of the participants donated money to join and the money raised is going toward supporting The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
“We actually have quite a few military and service people that go to our gym and so we just feel like on Memorial Day it’s just a great time to kind of give back and just put in a little bit of suffering of our own. Even though it’s not like the ultimate sacrifice, we can get together kind of as a community, as a gym, and just do something together,” said Clough.
Clough says the Murph Challenge isn’t just for the local community, but for anyone who wants to be involved. He says they’re already looking forward to another big event next year.
