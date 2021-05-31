Pooler holds first ever Memorial Day Ceremony

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many communities across the country, the City of Pooler took time to honor and remember the lives lost defending our country.
Making this one special is the fact this is the first time the city has ever held a Memorial Day Ceremony.
“I wanted to reinforce the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.
The ceremony in Pooler was the idea of Councilwoman Williams, “having been elected I noticed that we weren’t doing those things.”
Maybe it was timing, or perhaps it was fate that this would be their first year for the ceremony.
“After COVID-19 what a better way to bring the community together than to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Councilwoman Williams.
Those who gave their lives, once again finding a way, if only for a moment, to reunite a nation that is all too often at odds with itself.
“We should be honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice every day. But, today on Memorial Day, all of us throughout this country, we come together on honor those,” said Rep. Buddy Carter,
Holding on to their memories, learning from their example to never let go of the hope for the nation they died defending.
“As long as we remember them and as long as we speak their names, they’re never truly dead,” said Chairman of Veterans Council of Chatham County Joe Higgins.
Councilwoman Williams says she hopes to make their Memorial Day Ceremony a tradition in the city for years to come.
