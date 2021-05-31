Savannah Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a deadly Monday morning crash on Abercorn Street, according to a release from the department.
Police arrived at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Middleground Road around 6:45 a.m. on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and Acura TSX.
Savannah Police say the driver of the Acura was driving eastbound on Abercorn Street and tried to turn left onto Middleground Road. During the turn the driver hit a motorcyclist riding in the westbound lanes, according to TIU’s initial investigation. The motorcyclist, identified by Savannah Police as Obrian Graham, 50, was thrown from the bike.
Both the driver and Graham were taken to nearby hospital. Graham later died from his injuries.
Savannah Police continue their investigation into the incident.
