Tybee Island sees less traffic over Memorial Day weekend than initially expected

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is a destination many families chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend.
In preparation, the city made sure things like traffic controls were in place, and because of this, city officials say it made for a positive experience for many.
The city did see about 2,000 fewer cars come onto the island than they had anticipated. Mayor Shirley Sessions says she’s glad that they were overprepared.
On Saturday, there were nearly 13,000 cars that drove onto the island and on Sunday there were 12,500. This is actually less than the city expected. In fact, the city manager said on Friday he was expecting closer to 14,500.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says with their traffic controls in place, on Butler Avenue, it helped with movement and eliminated most of the congestion. There were a few accidents on Highway 80 that did cause some slow downs.
“The last two days have been less crowded, traffic wise, than we had anticipated. That’s not to say that it wasn’t very very busy, because it was. I think we’ve become so accustomed to higher numbers as compared to years before on Memorial Day,” said Mayor Sessions.
Mayor Sessions says with most people leaving Monday and heading home, it has kept the amount of traffic down. She also says they did have fewer DUIs than usual.
