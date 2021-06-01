Car chase ends in crash in Beaufort Co., suspect in custody

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Troopers are investigating a car chase that ended near a busy road in Beaufort County.
It happened on Okatie Highway near the 278 connection. Officials say one person is in custody.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says it started in Colleton County around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday night on southbound I-95 near mile marker 62.
They say a trooper attempted to stop a 2016 Maserati going 100 mph in an area where the speed limit was 70 mph. The pursuit then continued into Jasper County where the vehicle exited I-95 at mile marker 28.
The Hardeeville Police Department assisted by putting out spike strips. Shortly after, the vehicle hit one of the Highway Patrol vehicles, causing the suspect’s vehicle to become disabled.
There were two people in the suspect’s car. The driver is being taken to the hospital as a precaution before being booked into jail.
