Chatham Co. Police Department investigating shooting at Westlake Apartments

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Count Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at Westlake Apartments.
According to police, a male victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to Westlake Apartments just before noon Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chatham County Police detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.