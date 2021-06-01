Coastal Health District watching COVID-19 case numbers after first big holiday without masks since pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day for many marked a new milestone in the pandemic.
It was the first holiday in a long time where many events returned, masks were allowed off and people gathered again.
After a busy Memorial Day weekend here in Savannah, Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District says they’ll be watching the numbers closely.
“I hope that you know we don’t see any surge or spike or blip you know following the weekend. I suspect most of the activities you know took place outdoors which is a good thing but you know time will tell. We will just have to watch and see,” said Dr. Davis.
Most of the figures from new infections to vaccinations are holding steady. Chatham County has a fully vaccinated rate of 32 percent, but new data shows we could be better protected than we first thought. Experts say the immunity from catching COVID might last longer than expected. When you combine the vaccinations with the number of people who caught the disease, the total number of people with immunity in our community goes up.
“It appears that actually we are developing, we being the population in general those who have been infected, are developing a pretty good immune response that seems to be lasting. And the response from the vaccine seems to be lasting. We’ve got good solid six month data so far now and it’s not showing any signs of going away yet. And so we may be in a better position concerning herd immunity then we are able to document just based on vaccination.”
Dr. Davis says while this is good news it is still advised that those who have recovered from a COVID case get a vaccination because they do provide strong protection even against some of the variants we have seen.
