Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week. A coastal trough will move inland and help increase rain chances Wednesday. A cold front moves in from the west and weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.