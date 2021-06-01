Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week. A coastal trough will move inland and help increase rain chances Wednesday. A cold front moves in from the west and weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 64-75.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday wil be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft.
