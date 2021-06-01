Fireworks show will be held on July 4 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a fireworks show this year in Savannah on the Fourth of July.
The Savannah Waterfront Association announced Tuesday that the annual Independence Day Fireworks Show will be held on July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
“There’s always a reason to come down to Savannah’s Waterfront, but we are especially excited about this show as it’s the first event we’ve hosted in over a year,” said Julie Musselman, executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association. “Fireworks shows are always the highlight of July 4, and we are thrilled to bring this free event to our community.”
According to a news release from the Waterfront Association, the City of Savannah will be offering flat rate $5 parking in city garages and the Savannah Convention Center will offer $5 self-parking. Note that parking at the Savannah Convention Center is limited due to construction and the building will not be open.
Spectators on the waterfront are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; however, coolers are discouraged.
For more information about Independence Day Weekend on Savannah’s Waterfront please visit savannahswaterfront.com, email at hello@savannahswaterfront.com or call 912-234-0295.
