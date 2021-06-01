Richmond Hill business keeping others safe, clean during pandemic

“It just puts them at ease. Our mission is to help our community live a better life through fitness. If they are not here, it’s tougher for them to do that. So, we want to be able to bring them in and we want them to feel safe while they are here. So that program through Enviro-Master allows us to do that, puts their mind at ease and they see we are taking that extra step to keep them here and keep them moving forward,” Palmer said.