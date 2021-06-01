Richmond Hill business keeping others safe, clean during pandemic

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Fear of a virus has turned in to a general expectation of greater cleanliness in public places. One Richmond Hill company has been disinfecting problem areas in businesses for more than a decade and has never been busier than during the last 15 months.
Matthew Merry prefers his Enviro-Master Services not to be considered a cleaning business. But being perceived as one has been good for business.
“We are a health and safety company. Our emphasis is on odor control and disease prevention, the latter part has obviously been more in demand the last 12 to 15 months,” Merry said.
COVID-19 made every business raise its standards for disinfecting. That demand elevated Merry’s business.
“The average person is more apprehensive now than they’ve ever been about going into their favorite eatery, about going into a movie theater, going into a bowling alley, coming to a gym and working out and being around other people. We got calls right away. People were looking for answers, there was a lot of uncertainty, there was a lot of fear. We were there to help them with that,” Merry said.
For most clients, 90 percent of Enviro-Master’s work is in public restrooms. But once Studio Fit in Richmond Hill was able to re-open, owner Mark Palmer expanded his scheduled service to include his whole gym - so clients could feel better about returning.
“It just puts them at ease. Our mission is to help our community live a better life through fitness. If they are not here, it’s tougher for them to do that. So, we want to be able to bring them in and we want them to feel safe while they are here. So that program through Enviro-Master allows us to do that, puts their mind at ease and they see we are taking that extra step to keep them here and keep them moving forward,” Palmer said.
Enviro-Master focuses on restrooms because that’s where you’ll find most of the superbugs that the company’s system targets. “Every year, there are 2.8 million people who come infected by these superbugs. 35,000 deaths annually and that number has doubled in the last six years. A technician comes in and disinfects hard non-porcelain surfaces - sinks, bowls urinals. We have a product we use on the fixtures that serves as a microscopic barrier, provides a sealant on the fixture. The last step in the process is we apply a hospital-grade germicide with an electrostatic sprayer. That is really the key part,” Merry said.
And with a heightened demand for hygiene, Merry expects to be Taking Care of Business like that indefinitely.
“I think it’s something that is never going to go away now that people have been exposed to 2020 and the early part of 2021,” Merry said. “We’re going to continue with this service. I have other businesses here in town. We use Matt for the same services in those businesses because we have customers coming in and it puts them at ease, and we will continue to do that,” Palmer said.
