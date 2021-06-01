Rideshare shortage impacting Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tourism industry is once again booming in Savannah.
“The demand for Savannah has risen. Visitation is extremely high here, especially on weekends,” said Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli.
Walking through downtown it’s not hard to spot tourists soaking up the Hostess City, but it has become increasingly more challenging to find a ride.
“Now, having gone through COVID, that industry, just like everything else, is going through a transition period of what comes next and how do we do it?” Marinelli said.
An issue that isn’t unique to Savannah but one that Hyatt Regency General Manager Todd Costin says his guests have started to take notice of.
“In the last month or so we’ve definitely seen an increase in delays and folks not being able to find transportation that was much easier and accessible in the past,” said Costin.
The biggest issues so far have been with guests trying to get too and from the airport or out to the beach.
Of course, if you’re hoping to avoid the long wait, “plan in advance, definitely plan in advance. Understand what you’re doing because a lot of the fun things to do or the resources that were available, they’re already tied up by the time you got here,” Costin says.
But just like most industries impacted by the labor shortage the best thing you can do is, “be patient. It may take a little longer for that rideshare service to get to you,” said Marinelli.
That, or perhaps you could become part of the solution, and make a little cash while you’re at it.
“I think it provides an opportunity for those in the future to look into potentially doing this work,” Marinelli says.
Costin says the best way to plan ahead to avoid a long wait for a ride, no matter where you’re traveling this summer, is to speak with the concierge at the hotel you’ll be staying at
